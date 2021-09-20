Pending Services
Ronald C. Poppy, age 89, of Huntington, passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at 3:43 am at Heritage Pointe in Warren. Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington is handling the arrangements. Friends may share an online tribute on the guestbook at www.baileylove.com
