Peggy M. Cansler, 81, of Gas City, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
She was born in Portland on February 13, 1939 to George Washington and Priscilla (Hastings) Hummer. She married Eddie L. Cansler on September 8, 1956.
Peggy’s first job, which she loved, was at Piece Governor, Upland. She was a licensed insurance agent for Western Southern Life for many years and retired from Key Plastics of Hartford City. After retirement, she worked part-time for Kay Jewelers and Macy’s.
Peggy enjoyed gardening, canning and having garden wars with Brian. She was an amazing decorator, loved music and always had flowers in her yard.
She was a member of the AmVets, American Legion and had operated the D.A.V. years ago and was a member of the Moose Lodge, Gas City.
She leaves behind three sons: Eddie E. (Jacqueline) Cansler, Brian L. (Tammy) Cansler and Stephen L. (Rhonda) Cansler; two daughters: Cathy A. (David) Stone and Briean (Eric) Woodmansee. One brother, Jerry (Rosylea) Hummer; sixteen grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded into rest by her husband of fifty-nine years, Eddie Lee Cansler on Nov.27, 2015; two brothers: Jim and Jack Hummer and an infant sister, Jannie.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in the Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City with Rev. Kevin Lex presiding. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, in Montpelier.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 8th and an hour prior to services Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralhomes.com.
