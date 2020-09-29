Peggy J. Cook, 85, long time resident of Grant County, died at 11:47 p.m. Friday evening, September 25, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie.
She was born November 19, 1934 near Converse in Miami County and graduated from Marion Bennett High School, class of 1952.
She was a long time and faithful member of St. Paul Catholic Church and formerly belonged to the Altar Rosary Society of the church. On June 20, 1954 she married Charles C. Cook, who precedes her in death, after forty-three years of marriage, in 1997.
In addition to raising thirteen children of her own in Eastern Grant County, she was known for child care and daycare to many families in the area. Peggy was known for her excellent cooking and baking skills and enjoyed all the family-get-togethers, when she could “cook for an army”.
The presence of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy and always was willing to watch them and feed them at a moment’s notice.
She leaves behind twelve of her thirteen children: Linda (Bob) Tempini, Cathy (Bill) Lofton, Terry (Lita) Cook, Tim Cook, Todd Cook, Carol (Rich) Fairbanks, Lisa (Greg) Sheward, Janet Arnold (Scott Townsend), Jennifer (Tony) Bailey, Melanie (Tod) Waters, Marlene (Paul) Powell and Ted (Amanda) Cook. Her brother, Bill Glover, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her mother Delight Purvis, her son Tom Cook, grandson Cameron Arnold and great-grandson T.J. Farmer
Mass of Christian Burial is at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church 1031 W. Kem Rd., Marion, with Father Christopher Roberts as celebrant. Burial immediately follows the mass, at Estates of Serenity Cemetery in Marion.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m to 11:00 Thursday at St. Paul Catholic Church.
Expressions of sympathy are encouraged in the form of donations to Midwest Pet Refuge, 115 N. Meridian St., Portland, IN 47371, or to St. Paul Catholic Church.
Visit watersfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.