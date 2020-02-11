Pearl Moon, 70, Van Buren, passed 9:38 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 09, 2020. She was born Sunday, March 27, 1949, in Virgie, Kentucky.
Family and friends may gather at Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home 203 N. Matilda Street, Warren, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Celebration of life at Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 with Pastor Scott E. Nedberg officiating. Interment following in the Lancaster Cemetery in Huntington.
Memorials to The Donor’s Choice
Arrangements by Glancy – H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren.
Online condolences: www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.