Pearl M. Richardson, 76, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 1:38 am on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was born in Osceola, Arkansas, on Saturday, February 19, 1944, to Henry and Addie (Franklin) Jones. She was married to her loving husband, Garland Richardson, who preceded her in death.
Pearl was a homemaker who faithfully served her husband and family throughout her life. She was a member of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. Pearl will be remembered for her love of dancing, cooking, polishing her nails, and drawing. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her daughters, Leami "Nita" Gibson of Marion, Deborah Gipson of Marion, Andrea Gipson of Marion, Teresa Gipson of Marion; sons, Tony Gipson of Marion, Garland Gipson of Marion, and Jerry Oliver of Marion; grandsons, Jerry Gibson, Antonio (Melissa) Gibson, Donald (Dominique) Gipson, Darren (Carmen) Chatims, Dekota Gipson, Dallas Gipson, Tirel (McCaela) Gipson, Rodney Gipson, and Kyree Burton; granddaughters, Sawnita Gibson, LaToya Mullins, Jerrica Oliver, Tyeesha Mullins, and Dekemya (Brandon) McClung; many great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirlene (Ray) Richardson, Vancy Wilson and Beatrice (Jerome) Jones; sisters-in-law, Delois (Thomas) Gotson of Fort Wayne, Juanita Wilson of Fort Wayne, and Kate Richardson of Fort Wayne; and brother-in-law, Edward Richardson of Fort Wayne.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Deandre Oliver; sisters, Connie Davis, Earlene Sewell, and Ruth Moss; brothers, Ben Jones and Henry Jones; nephews, Troy Meat and Marvin Richardson; and sisters-in-law, Leomi Clariett and Annie Pearl Virgis.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 3225 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Pearl's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Stanford Bolden officiating. Burial will take place at Estates of Serenity.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
In order to comply with CDC guidelines, please wear a mask at the church.
