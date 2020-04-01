Pauline Marie Moorman, 86, Converse, went to be with the Lord at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion. She was born in Scott County, Indiana, on Sunday, April 2, 1933, to Ivan and Virgie (Richey) Shearer. On June 8, 1952, she married E. “Bud” Dwayne Moorman, and he preceded her in death on December 22, 2017.
Pauline graduated from Scottsburg High School, attended Ball State University, and worked at Dr. Beck’s office in Swayzee. She was a member of Herbst United Methodist Church. Pauline was involved with the Oklahoma Indian Project, Century Farm Club, Taylor Creek Friendship Club, and United Methodist Women.
Pauline enjoyed reading, especially her Bible, and liked gardening her marigolds, geraniums, and zinnias. She loved playing school with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Above all things, Pauline was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother and a great role model to the younger generations of her family. She faced many challenges throughout her life but always fought through them, always calling on the guidance of her Lord and Savior. Her husband lovingly called her “Miracle”.
Survivors include sons, John C. (Sheila) Moorman of Swayzee and Michael J. (Kim) Moorman of Converse; daughter-in-law, Nondus (Kent) Malott of Jonesboro; granddaughters, Lesley (Rob) Barton of Marion, Brooke (John) Cheek of Swayzee, Mary (Seth) Boyes of Swayzee, and Abbey (Travis) Stoutenborough of West Lafayette; grandsons, Phillip (Sarah) Moorman of Huntington, Carl (Amelia) Moorman of Swayzee, and Adam (Brittany) Moorman of Brownsburg; great-grandsons, Elijah, Gabriel, Macallister, Levi, Matthew, Isaac, Andrew, Connor, Callum, and Benjamin; great-granddaughters, Isabella, Baylee, Gracie, Mallory, Madelyn, Chloe, Ava, McKenzie, and Tinley; a great-grandchild due in October, baby Stoutenborough; brother, Samuel (Bonnie) Shearer of Seymour; sister, Phyllis Lytle of Scottsburg; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; and several residents and staff members at Colonial Oaks.
In addition to her parents and loving husband, Pauline was preceded in death by sons, Phillip David Moorman and Timothy D. Moorman.
Due to current health restrictions, private services will be held followed by burial at Thrailkill Cemetery. The family will host a Celebration of Life service for Pauline at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Rybolt Chapel, 314 N. Washington St., Swayzee, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Mt. Olive UMC Preschool or Camp Fund, 2015 N. 300 W., Marion, IN 46952.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.