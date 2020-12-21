Pauline Lahey, 93, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020, in La Fontaine. Pauline was born on July 16, 1927, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Mifford O. and Ada F. (Cooper) Carpenter. She graduated from Saratoga High School, class of 1945. She was a member of First Church of Nazarene in Marion. Pauline married the love of her life, the late Ronald L. Lahey, on May 11, 1946 in Winchester. They shared 72 years together. Pauline always considered herself a homemaker, but to others she was so much more. She was competitive, and always had to win. Pauline was a sweet, nurturing and protective Christian woman. She loved her family and always did the best that she knew how for them. Pauline loved to laugh. She was a crafty woman, she made her childrens clothes for them, she would make tablecloths, she enjoyed quilting, and making Christmas ornaments. Pauline loved singing, she sang in church choir until she was in her 70's.
For many years Pauline and Ronald would go to Michigan every year for two weeks at a time to go salmon fishing. They would bring pounds and pounds of salmon home with them to share with family and friends, but most of all they looked forward to having a fish fry for Pauline's Sunday school class. They went on several work and witness missions trips together. Some of the places that they visited are Trinidad, Tobago, Indian Wells School and the Nazarene Indian Bible School in Albuquerque, NM.
