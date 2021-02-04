Paula Kerr, 57, died Feb. 2, 2021 at Marion General Hospital. Paula was born to Robert and Mary Ann Boyer in 1963 in Marion, Indiana.
She was raised in Ft. Wayne, IN prior to moving to Springfield, OH where she raised her son, Robert Parker. Paula married the love of her life, David Kerr in 2007 . They enjoyed 8 years together until David’s death in 2015. Paula was residing with her parents in Marion, IN at the time of her death. She loved music and her son, Robert more than anything and enjoyed sharing special music during worship services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.