Paula Kay Davidson, 73, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 7:00 pm on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Golden Living Center Sycamore Village in Kokomo. She was born in Marion, Indiana, on Friday, April 25, 1947, to Melvin and Ruby (Ingle) Winn. On May 29, 1971, she married her loving husband, Jay Davidson, and he survives.
Paula graduated from Marion High School and retired from Indiana Bell after 30 years as the company's facility assigner. She was Past President and 40-year member of American Business Womens Association, Aureae Amica Chapter. She was also Woman of the Year for 1979. Paula was involved in many activities and social clubs in the community over the years. She loved line dancing but especially loved being with her family. She and her husband, Jay, traveled in the United States and abroad after retirement with friends. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild.
