Paul Wendell Lee, 102, passed away at 9:31 p.m. Mar. 3, 2020 at CrownPointe of Hartford City.
He was born on Oct. 28, 1917 to George M. Lee and Beatrice L. (Macklin) Lee.
Visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mar. 9 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City.
Paul will be cremated and interment of his cremains with a graveside service will be at Gardens of Memory at a later date.
Memorials to Heart to Heart Hospice, 1385 N Baldwin Ave, Marion, Indiana 46952 or Little Red Door, 2311 W Jackson St, Muncie, Indiana 47303
Online condolences: www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.