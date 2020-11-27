Paul Wayne Rapp, 89, of formerly of LaFontaine, Indiana, died at 8:40 pm, Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Wellbrooke of Wabash. He was born on June 1, 1931 in Lincolnville, Indiana, to George C. and Agnes (Mattox) Rapp.
Paul was a 1949 graduate of LaFontaine High School. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Paul married Pauline Belle Tinkel in Wabash on June 15, 1952; she died June 7, 2015. He owned and operated Paul Rapp Marathon Route. Paul was a member of the Woodland Hills Church of Christ in Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.