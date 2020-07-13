Paul W. Davis, 71, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at his residence following a 5-year illness.
Paul was born on September 16, 1948 in Muncie to Raymond and Elizabeth (Horn) Davis and has resided in Gas City for the past 48 years. Paul graduated from Summitville High School-Class of 1966. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from TCE, formerly RCA in Marion after 35 years of employment. He was a former member of the Marion AMVETS and was a member of the Grace Freewill Baptist Church in Marion. Paul enjoyed traveling and vacationing with his wife Sandy. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, camping, fishing, boating and “biking” on his Harley-Davidson. Time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren was very precious to them and to Paul.
Survivors: Wife-Sandra (King) Davis-Paul married the love of his life on April 20, 1968, 2 Daughters-Aletha (William) Buck-Marion, Kimberly Davis (David Andrews)-Gas City. Grandchildren-Joshua Herron (Barb Wehr), Kassandra Beatty (Travis Osborn), Arial Williams, Dawson Beatty. Great-Grandchildren-Ainslee Beatty and Ryland Herron. Brother-David Davis-Conway, Arkansas. Sister-Elizabeth Eppards (Steve)- Alexandria. Several nieces and nephews and many friends. Special Friend-Ruth Pyle. Adopted Daughter-Kimberly Dawn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister-Virginia Terwillegar, a grandson-Austin Williams
Service honoring Paul’s life and legacy will take place at 2 pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020 in the Owens-Noffze Funeral Home, 1009 West Walnut Street, Summitville. Brother Charlie Sluss and Pastor Mark Atkinson will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow in Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville. Friends may call at the Owens-Noffze Funeral Home on Thursday after 12 noon prior to the 2 pm service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Wounded Warriors Project at woundedwarriorproject.org.
Out of respect for personal and public safety, social distancing requirements will be observed and appropriate face masks are requested.
