Paul Richard Turner, 71, Marion, passed away at 11:30 am on Saturday, November 28, 2020. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Sunday, November 13, 1949, to George and Elnora (Huffman) Turner. He was married to Mary Jones Turner, who survives.
Paul graduated from Eastbrook High School and then enlisted in the United States Army, where he proudly served his country. He previously worked at Foster-Forbes and was then employed at the VA for almost 40 years as a switchboard operator. Paul enjoyed coin collecting, and he loved fishing. Most of all, he loved his family. He was a member of AMVETS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.