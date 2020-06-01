Paul R. Murphy II, 36, of Geneva, died at 1:50 PM on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Geneva.
Family and friends may gather at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N Washington Street Geneva on June 3 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
A service to celebrate his life will be at Downing - Glancy Funeral Home at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 04. Interment will follow in the Riverside Cemetery in Geneva.
Memorials may be made to The Family-c/o Glancy Funeral Homes.
Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.
Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.