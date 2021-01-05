Paul N. Watson, 41, of Gas City, IN, passed away unexpectedly at 5:35 PM on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at his home in Gas City, IN. He was born on Wednesday, October 3, 1979, in Medina, OH. Paul was a 1999 graduate of Eastbrook High School and was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gas City. He was owner/operator at Card Shack 95 in Gas City and he also worked for UPS where he served in Grant County for 23 years. He was an avid golfer, where he enjoyed golfing at Arbor Trace Golf Club in Marion, and was a member of the Aero Club in Marion. Paul was a family man. He enjoyed spending his time with his family, friends, and nieces & nephews.
He will be sadly missed by his Father – William J. Watson, Sr., Marion, IN., Sister – Sandra Christine (Cheyenne J.) Shipley, Upland, IN., Sister – Susanne “Susie” Elizabeth (Shawn) Strange, Fishers, IN., Brother – William Joe (Amanda) Watson, Jr., New Whiteland, IN., Sister – Linda Lavon Watson, Ocean Side, CA., Brother – Daniel Albert (Zena) Watson, Marion, IN., and 12 Nieces & Nephews – Dominique (Matt) Stover, Santana Shipley, Savannah Strange, Sydney Strange, Alexis “Allie” Watson, Tara Watson, Will Watson, Colton Watson, Cassandra “Cassie” Watson, Carter Watson, Bennett Watson, and Cora Watson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.