Paul M. Koon, 56, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Paul was born on Nov. 29, 1964, to the late Paul Koon and Nancy Bratton. He graduated from LaFollette High School and then went on to receive his Associates Degree in waste management and tool and die. He served in the National Guard. He worked as a roofer for Local 119 until his retirement. In 2003 he married Melissa Rude. Paul liked to fish and play Bingo, as well as riding his Harley. He was a member of ABATE Indiana. He was very proud of his American Indian heritage, and he enjoyed hunting for mushrooms, as that was a large part of his culture.
Paul is survived by his wife, Melissa; stepchildren, Bradon Rude, Stephanie Rude, Catelyn Huffman Pettiford, and Janet Huffman; and siblings, Billy (Tasha) Koon, Roy Bratton, Teresa Stobe-Blankenship, Julia (Steve) Clem, Paula (Jerry) Jarvis, and Debbie Stobe; along with several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
