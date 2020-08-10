Paul J. Herring was born in Marion on March 24, 1927 to the late Theodore and Goldie (Horner) Herring. He passed away in Ft. Wayne on August 6, 2020.
Paul attended Van Buren schools and later enlisted in the United States Marine Corps during WWII where he honorable served until his discharge in 1946. After returning home he met and later married Billie M. Bundy on September 13, 1947. He was employed with Lindley Box and then worked for General Motors and retired after 20 years of service.
In his younger years Paul played baseball and always was a fan of the sport. He was always interested in politics and made time to watch the news each day. He was a kind and loving father and very much enjoyed being with his family. Paul was a Freemason and a member of the Semartiatin Lodge, 32nd Degree Scottish Rite, Ft. Wayne, Shriners, Ft. Wayne, founding charter member of Marine Corps League-Tripoli Detachment, American Legion Post 365, Gas City VFW and Amvets Post 95. He was a patriotic and noble veteran.
Paul is survived by his children, Paula (Rick) Hensell, Muncie; Becki (David) Schepper, Joplin, Missouri; David (Cathy) Herring, Jacksonville, Florida; Cathy (Tracy) Ellis, Rochester, Michigan; siblings, Ted (Marge) Herring, Gas City; Pete (Mary) Herring, Marion; Ruth Hieny, Marion; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Billie M. (Bundy) Herring; one grandson, Brian P. Hansell; sister, Betty Herring; second wife, Lois.
The funeral service will be held at 9am on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 S. Washington St., Marion, Indiana with Pastor David Schepper officiating. The burial with military honors will be held at 10am in Marion National Cemetery, 1700 East 38th Street, Marion, Indiana. Online condolences may be made at www.owenweilertduncan.com
