Paul, age 81, passed peacefully in his home on January 9, 2021. Paul was born in Liverpool England, where he lived with his parents, Alfred and Emma Heffron, sister Patricia and brother Alfred. During the war in 1941, the area that they lived was heavily bombed so they moved to Eaxton. There they lived on an old farmstead, Armitryding Farm. His brother Raymond and sister Stephanie were born there. His father worked at an ammunition factory and the family lived off the land.
Paul attended Eaxton Methodist Church and was educated at Hollinshead Street School in Chorely. He followed his dream of becoming an engineer and moved his wife and three children to America. He secretly was hoping to live the dream of an American cowboy and enjoyed horseback riding. He had a successful career and traveled the world and lived many places in the United States.
