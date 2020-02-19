Paul Harold Brane, 85, of rural LaFontaine, Indiana, died at 1p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at his home. He was born May 29, 1934 in Wabash County, Indiana to Russell and Susanna (Thompson) Brane.
Paul was a 1952 graduate of LaFontaine High School, and attended the Purdue University Agriculture Short Course. He was a US Army veteran, serving in the Panama Canal zone. He first married Gladys Meggit; she died in 1983. Paul then married Joann (Smithley) Scott; she died Aug. 7, 2017. He was a farmer retiring after 35 years. Paul also was a rural mail carrier in LaFontaine for 10 years full time and 13 years part-time, and did carpentry work. He was a member of the Healing Heart Church of God in Marion. He enjoyed camping and wintered in Florida several years.
He is survived by his two brothers, John R. Brane of Van Buren, Indiana, and Claude (Mary) Brane of LaFontaine, nieces and nephews, Mike (Lori) Brane of LaFontaine, Debbie (Guy) Blanchard of Fishers, Indiana, Sam (Patricia) Brane of LaFontaine, Darryl (Christine) Brane of Van Buren, Anna (Brian) Brown of Goshen, Indiana, Sarah (Greg) Brankle and Susan (Eric) Hinderliter, both of Van Buren, two step-sons, Ronald (Kathy) Scott of Logansport, and John (Karen) Scott of Kokomo, Indiana, 4 step-grandchildren, and 11 step great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Donald Brane.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, 1241 Manchester Avenue, Wabash. Burial will be in LaFontaine I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Friends may call 12:30 – 2 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.
Preferred memorial is the charity of the Donor’s choice.
The memorial guest book for Paul may be signed at www.grandstaff-hentgen.com.
