Paul F. Maggart, Jr., 82, died Friday, March 5, 2021 at Parkview Randallia in Ft. Wayne, IN. He was born on Dec. 8, 1938 in Marion, IN to the late Paul F. & Elizabeth”Louese” (Rebholz) Maggart, Sr. He married Jeri May Carr on Sept. 24, 1960 in Marion, IN.
Surviving are: Wife Jeri May Maggart Ft. Wayne, IN, Sons Mike (Gretchen) Maggart Ft. Wayne, IN, Chad Maggart Ft. Wayne, IN, Rick Maggart Ft. Wayne, IN, Grandchildren Allison Maggart Defiance, OH, Elizabeth Maggart Seattle, WA, Zack Maggart Ft. Wayne, IN, Jared Maggart Ft. Wayne, IN, Adam Maggart Ft. Wayne, IN, Jeremy Maggart Ft. Wayne, IN, Great Grandchildren Zoey, Faye, Edgar & George, Brother Jim (Jane) Maggart Houston, TX
