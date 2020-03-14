Paul F. Kloer, age 83, of Huntington, died at 3:01 a.m. Mar. 11, 2020 and was born on Sept. 26, 1936 in Fort Wayne.
Visitation from 3 p.m – 7 p.m. Mar. 17 and one hour before the service.
Funeral services at 10 a.m. Mar. 18 at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Pastor Steve Eckert and Rev. Bill Rapp officiating.
Burial will be in Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Huntington with military graveside rites performed by VFW Post #2689 of Huntington.
Memorials to Heritage Pointe of Huntington or Huntington County 4-H, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
