Paul Edward Jones Sr. of Marion, Indiana passed away May 29th at Marion Rehabilitation and Assisted Living Center, following a brief battle with cancer. He was a lifelong resident of Marion and was born on April 24, 1951 to the late Robert Henry and Ethel (Mae) Jones, Sr.
Paul accepted Christ at an early age while attending Greater Second Baptist Church. He graduated from Marion High School. After graduation he held various jobs, most recently Continental Metals in Indianapolis, until his retirement, due to his illness.
His hobbies included, living his life to the fullest with LOTS of jokes and laughter, and spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his children, Delora Scaggs (Jason), Jefferson City, Missouri, Raymond Carter, Indianapolis, Paul Jones Jr. (Jenny), Campbellsville, Kentucky, Anthony Smith, Marion, Paula Jones and Hope Jones, Kokomo; grandchildren Jacob Scaggs, Anthony Scaggs, Jade Scaggs, Sha’Heem Robinson-Carter, Ja’raya Smith, Violet Bethea, Ariel Jones, Andre Jones, Aubrey Jones, Ja’Siaah and Ja’rrod; siblings Deloris Hutchinson, Janice (Lloyd) Majors, Patricia Edwards, David Jones, Elaine (Lee) Jones, Debra (Cubie) Jones Sr., Jeffry (Rena) Jones; best friend Ronnie Greer, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert Henry and Ethel Mae Jones, Sr., brother Robert Jones Jr., son Paul Edward Smith and daughter Precious Jones.
A celebration of Paul’s life will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Greater Second Baptist Church, 705 W. 26th Street, Marion, Indiana, Pastor Benny Powell Sr., Officiating. Visitation will be 11-1pm, service began at 1pm. Services entrusted to Gholar & Gholar Funeral Service, 526 S. McClure St, Marion, IN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.