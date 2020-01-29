Paul E. Williams, 80, passed away on Jan. 23, 2020 at Miller’s Merry Manor, Marion. He was born on Oct. 11, 1939 in Marion to the late Earl and Fayma (Meeks) Williams.
On Nov. 21, 1959 Paul married Dixie D. Vice. Mrs. Williams survives. Paul worked for Tulox Plastics Corporation for 28 years and retired Oct. 2002. In his free time he enjoyed listening to WWKI while working on cars, playing cards and keeping busy with odds and ends. Paul attended Lighthouse Assembly of God church.
He is also survived by his daughter, Teresa L. (David) Sheward, Marion; brother, David
(Ethel) Williams, Upland; sisters, Beverly Picco, Nancy Rogers, Janice Hughes, all of Upland; grandchildren, David (Brandi) Shewrd, Marion; Jason (Carma) Sheward, Fishers; great-granchildren, Austin Sheward, Kyle Sheward, Jase Sheward, all of Marion; Avery Sheward, Keiand Sheward, Lathan Sheward, Fishers; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Donald Waltz, Upland.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Leroy Williams, Jackie Williams; sisters, Alice Fosnaugh; Mary Waltz; brother-in-law, Michael Hughes.
Vistation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 in Owen-Weilert-Duncan Funeral Home, Marion Chapel, 2722 S. Washington St., Marion, Indiana. The memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Jerry Gallaway officiating. Oneline condolences may be made at www.owenweilert duncan.com
