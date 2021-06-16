Paul E. Taylor, 87, died Saturday morning, June 12, 2021 in Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. He was born in Beardstown, Indiana on June 20, 1933, the son of the late Charles L. and Melva M. (Tillitson) Taylor.
Paul served in the United States Air Force for 1952-1961. He retired from Delco-Remy, Anderson, after 31 years. He attended Oak Chapel United Methodist Church, Marion, and was a member of the Fowlerton Lions Club, American Legion Post 313, Fairmount, UAW Local 662. He also enjoyed spending the winters in Panama City, Florida, where he was a former member of the AmVets.
