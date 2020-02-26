Paul E. Swain, 71, of Roanoke, Indiana, died Feb. 23, 2020.
Calling hours held on Feb. 27 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Feb. 28, 2020, from 10a.m. to 11 a.m. at McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, Indiana, followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Kurt Snyder officiating.
Burial at Glenwood Cemetery, Roanoke.
Memorials can be made to either of the following: Huntington County Humane Shelter, Cancer Services of Huntington County, or Save Our Youth in Denver, Colorado, in care of McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington.
