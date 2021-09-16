Paul E. Smith, 83, formally of Hillsville, VA, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at his home in San Antonio, Texas, surrounded by loved ones. On June 6th, Paul had suffered a stroke in Hillsville, the day before movers were to move the Smiths to San Antonio.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of thirty years, Rita (Casper) Smith, San Antonio. Others include: daughters; Beth Anne Smith of Sequin, Texas, Jill (Todd) Robertson, San Antonio, a step-son; David (Emily) Roy, Frankfort, KY and step-daughter; Stephany Roy Elliott of Austin, Texas. Grandchildren include; Carter (Miranda) Robertson, Austin, TX, Casey Robertson (Francisco) Dominguez, San Antonio, and Elizabeth, Abigail and Annie Roy of Frankfort, KY. Brother and best friend; Dick (Gaylene) Smith, Marion, IN and sister; Kimberly (Cecil) Rogers of Gas City, IN, sisters-in-law; Ruth Smith of Anderson, IN and Jennifer Smith Louden of Noblesville, IN; along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Keith and Phil, a sister; Cathy and a nephew, Brian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.