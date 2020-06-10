Paul E. Haynes, 92, died Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his Fairmount residence.
Paul was born in Sweetser, Indiana on September 3, 1927, son of the late Lawrence and Mildred (Usher) Haynes. Paul graduated from Fairmount High School in 1945, and was then drafted into the Army Air Force, where he served from 1945-1947, during World War II. He married Geraldine Benson on March 12, 1971. She preceded him in death on March 17, 2016. Paul was a farmer as a young man from 1971 to 1988, as well as being a rural and town mail carrier for the postal service for 32 years. After retirement, he did construction work. Paul was on the Board of Directors for the Fairmount Museum, and a member of the Fairmount American Legion.
Paul is survived by his children; Rick (Pam) Haynes and Lana Bayless, both of Fairmount; Cindy (Randy) Cain, Indianapolis, Phillip E. (Michelle) Johnson, Warsaw, IN and Brenda (Bob) Hughes, Ft. Wayne; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine; step-son, Robert C. Johnson; and sister, Joan Brewer.
The family would like to thank IU Health Hospice for all of their care and support.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana, where private services will be held. A public celebration of life will take place a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to an animal shelter of the donor's choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.
