Paul E. Goble, 90, Gas City, passed away in his home at 2:40 pm on Saturday, September 18, 2021. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Sunday, August 30, 1931, to Granville "Dutch" and Gertrude (Elston) Goble. On May 9, 1949, he married Elizabeth Downam.
Paul worked for 31 years at Glass Container until their closing and then worked for Wesleyan Press until his retirement in 1995. He was a founding member of Southside Wesleyan Church. Paul and his bride, Elizabeth, were the first to be married in the church. He spent many years serving the church as Sunday School Superintendent, Board member, and door greeter. He enjoyed fishing, going on trips with his son and grandsons, and riding with his dad on the ice truck in Gas City. Paul shared his love of travel and history with his children. They visited several states and made a lifetime of memories.
