Paul E. Embry, 89, died Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020, in University Nursing Center, Upland. He was born in Hope, Indiana, on June 1, 1931, the son of the late William and Pearl Embry.
Paul graduated from Marion High School in 1949. In 1951, he joined the United States Army where he served during the Korean War, until he was injured in the line of duty and was Honorably Discharged in 1953.
On June 4, 1960, Paul married the love of his life, Patricia Smith.
Paul had been employed with the Town of Upland for 27 years as the Town Manager and Water Treatment Supervisor until his retirement in 1996. He also served on the Upland Volunteer Fire Department and ambulance for more than 30 years. He enjoyed working puzzles and word searches and was an avid Cubs fan. He was passionate about decorating for Christmas and was the Town of Upland Decorator for many years, but he lived for his family; especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Patricia Embry, Upland: a son: William (Dawn) Embry, Upland; daughter: Jayetta Embry, Mooresville; grandchildren: John Embry, Upland; Anna Embry, Muncie; Daniel Jenkins, Missouri; Steven Jenkins, Upland; and Emily Jenkins, Upland.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings: Robert Embry, George Embry, Richard Embry, and Mary Embry; a son: Jayme Embry; and a granddaughter: Leah Embry.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Jones-Smith Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 259 N. Main St., where a visitation will be held from 10am to Noon on Monday, July 13, 2020. The funeral service will be at Noon with Rev. Joe Ruberg officiating, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Marion National Cemetery, Marion.
Memorial contributions in memory of Paul may be made to the Upland Depot Christmas Display in care of the Town of Upland, P.O. 428, Upland, Indiana 46989. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneral home.com.
