Paul David Fox, 87, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his rural Jonesboro home.
Paul was born on Dec. 13, 1932, in Liberty Township of Grant County, Indiana, son of the late Paul J. and Lota (Williams) Fox. A 1950 graduate of Fairmount High School, he served in the Air Force during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955 reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant. He married Carolyn J. Worl on June 20, 1952. Loving husband, father of three girls, grandfather to four, great-grandfather to nine, veteran, farmer, contractor, business man, an entrepreneur, poker player, golfer and traveler, risk taker, a softy for all his girls, hand holder and best friend, are just some of the words that describe his full and active life. He was a member of the Fairmount Masonic Lodge, Mizmur Scooter Patrol, and the Mizpah Shrine of Ft. Wayne. He was a 50-year member of the American Legion. He loved traveling and playing cards, but poker was his game. Paul attended Fairmount Friends Church.
Paul is survived by wife Carolyn of 67 years; three daughters, Paula (Tim) O’Leary, Minnetonka, MN, Cathy (David) Bettegnies, Marion, and Teri (Charlee McClellan) Fox, Seattle, Washington; four grandchildren, Patrick (Hannah) O’Leary, Minneapolis, MN, Allison (Chad) Krill, Fishers, Casey Pyle, Camden, and Bridget Lamb, Sweetser, and nine great-grandchildren, Jackson, Beckham and Brynley Lamb, Dillon Mitchell, Alexis Pyle, Brylee Smith, Mason & Kensington Krill, Daphne Oleary; brothers-in-law, Keith (Laura) Worl, Indianapolis, David (MaryAnn) Worl, Rochester, NY, and Basil (Sallee) Worl, Bradenton, FL; sister-in-law, Joan Fox, Warren.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law, Tom Van De Water, brothers and sisters-in law; Robert (Mary) Fox, Curt Fox, Jack (Janet) Fox; Sister and brothers-in-law, Miriam (Wilbur Hunt), (John Charles) Peacock.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main St., Fairmount, Indiana. Due to Covid-19 services are private. Burial will be at Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fairmount Friends Church, 124 W. First St., Fairmount, IN 46928
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armes huntfuneralhome.com along with a video tribute to view.
