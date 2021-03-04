Paul Arthur Bowman, 87, Sweetser, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born in Kokomo on Thursday, December 14, 1933, to Paul and Florence (Wright) Bowman. On June 5, 1969, he married Mary Ellen Key, and she survives.
Paul was a U.S. Army veteran, who served from 1952-1955 during the Korean War. Following his military service, he worked with Marion Community Schools, where he was a shop foreman. He was a member of Maple Run Friends Church and American Legion (for 14 years), as well as a Mason at the Swayzee Lodge. Paul was a Boy Scout leader for 12 years, with 29 boys in his group. Five of his boy scouts became Eagles. He was also a Cub Scout leader. He collected H.O. trains, enjoyed woodworking and putting puzzles together, and built circus wagons.
