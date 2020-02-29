Paul A. Sebree, Jr., 73, of Marion, went to be with his Lord at 12:33 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne. He was born in Owosso, Michigan, on Wednesday, July 31, 1946, to Paul and Anna Emaleen (Glendenning) Sebree. On October 16, 1999, he married Patricia E. (Rickel), who survives.
Paul had worked in construction and helped his father build many churches and housing developments. He eventually co-owned and operated S&S Construction with his father. He was also a minister. One of Paul’s biggest passions was cooking and, during his construction career, he had the opportunity to go to culinary school in Pittsburgh. He was a dedicated member of College Wesleyan Church where, for a time, he volunteered as the head chef for Wednesday evening meals and other events. He was an avid car and music enthusiast. More than anything, though, Paul cherished the time spent with his family, especially cooking for them when they came over. He will be remembered as an outgoing man who loved people and his Lord and Savior.
Paul is survived by his wife of 20 years, Patricia; son, Wesley (Sharmon) Sebree of Crestwood, KY; daughter, Lorisa (Travis) Markle of Bruceton Mills, WV; grandsons, Will Sebree, Jake Sebree, Evan Sebree, Jadon Markle, and Eli Markle; granddaughter, Cary Sebree; brother, Richard Sebree; sisters, Twila Sebree and Rosa (Mike) Ayresman; plus several nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will have a memorial visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at College Wesleyan Church, 200 E. 38th St., Marion, IN.
Immediately following visitation, a memorial service to celebrate Paul’s life will begin at 12:00 noon.
Memorial contributions may be directed to World Gospel Mission, P.O. Box 948, Marion, IN 46952-0948.
Arrangements are entrusted to Integrity Funeral Care, 2901 S. Washington St., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.ifccares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.