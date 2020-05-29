Gas City- Patty Maynard, 91 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 with her granddaughter, Shannon, at her side and her son, Rex, close by. Patty was born Janurary 15, 1929 in Kokomo, to Bob and Lena (Williams) Colescott. She adored her grandmothers, Luella Williams and Alice Colescott. Also, she was fond of her Aunt Ruth Colescott.
As a young girl, Patty’s dad was asked by the Mayor (Bob Ray) if Patty would cut the ribbon at the ceremony to open the new Gas City Post Office in the mid 1930’s. Patty married her high school sweetheart, Bill Maynard in 1947. The family is comforted by the fact that she is now united with our Dad. Patty went to Gas City High School and was Track Queen in her junior year (1946).
Patty was a homemaker and loved to have her family around her all the time. When her children were growing up, she liked to go to her parent’s house for Sunday Dinners and was able to spend time with her sister and brother, along with their families. In the summer, there was swimming and picnics at Matter Park and vacations on Chapman Lake. In the winter there was going to Stuart Florida with her sister, Betty (Paul) Turner. Sometimes her brother Jack (Marge) Colescott would join them on these family trips.
Patty was a life time member of the Gas City Eastern Star and the Gas City First United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Gas City Historical Society and on the committee of the annual Gas City High School class reunion.
Patty will be sadly and deeply missed by her granddaughter and best friend, Shannon.
Patty was a very dedicated mother and grandmother. Survivors include sons, Steve (Cyndee) Maynard, Punta Gorda, Fl, Greg (Donna) Maynard, Gas City, Jeff (Kathy) Maynard, Fowlerton, Mitch (Micki) Maynard, St. Louis, MO, Rex (JoAnn) Maynard, Jonesboro; grandchildren, Tiffany Huffman, Jessica Scott, Shannon Suever, John Carper, Tedd and Todd Maynard, David and Jennifer Murphy and Krista Steiner; great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Nolan Alsips, Camdyn Huffman, Tanner Campbell, Michaela Garza, Britton and Braden Suever, Hallie and Gabe Carper, Casey Garrett, Alyson Larkin, Braden and Trevor Steiner, Ryan James Murphy; great-great-grandchild EmmaLinn Rose Garrett; sister Betty Turner; brother Jack Colescott; brother-in-law, Jerry Maynard; sisters-in-law, Susie Bowman, Nancy Huff, Bunny Maynard and Beth Maynard.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter and son-in-law Cheryl and Mike Murphy; sisters-in-law, Marge Colescott, Charlotte Roberts, Martha, Teddy and Joann Maynard; brothers-in-law, Paul Turner, John, Marion, Dick, Joe, Jack and Bob Maynard; daughter-in-law, Terry Maynard; as well as her dog, Mutt Allen.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Colonial Oaks Healthcare and Heart to Heart Hospice.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
A private family service and burial at Riverside Cemetery, Gas City with Mick Simpkins, officiating.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 275, Gas City, IN, 46933 or Gas City Historic Society at P.O. Box 192, Gas City, In 46933
Arrangements have been entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.
Online condolences may be made at www.nswcares.com
