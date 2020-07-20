Patsy "Pat" (Marcuccilli) Stalker, 78, Marion, went to be with the Lord at 6:04 pm on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She had health problems since 1997 but fought bravely, motivated to be here for her family. The diagnosis of cancer and an unexpected stroke turned out to be more than she could handle.
Pat was born in Marion on Friday, February 27, 1942, to the late Ralph and Elizabeth Marcuccilli. She was a lifetime member of St. Paul Catholic Church. Pat graduated from Bennett High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Stephen Stalker, in June of 1960, and they just recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. She spent her free time playing her piano, going to the casino, and loving her husband, children, and grandchildren unconditionally. She loved to cook and feed her family, who especially loved her homemade spaghetti.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen Stalker; daughters: Susan Bradford of Marion; Christine Markley of Gas City; Toni Powell of Marion; and Stephanie (Dan) Stace of Marion; 10 grandchildren: Austin, Addison, and Alysha Bradford; Bob, Cheryl, and Craig Markley; Mark and Courtney Powell; and Brandon and Ryan Stace; 15 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way; and sister, Judy Stanley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert L. Marcuccilli.
The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 am on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1031 W. Kem Rd., Marion, IN. Father Christopher Roberts will be officiating with burial following at Grant Memorial Park.
After Mass, the family will have a celebration of life gathering at McCarthy Hall, 1009 W. Kem Rd., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
