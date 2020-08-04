Patsy J. Smith, age 73, of Huntington, died at 5:32 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Andrews.
Visitation will be from 3 - 7 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana. Funeral services will immediately follow at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Chaplain Ed Hippensteel and Jim Koontz officiating. Please follow local recommendations for face coverings and social distancing during all events.
Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services for Huntington County or Love INC, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
