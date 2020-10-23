Patrick N. "Pat" Ryan was born in Indianapolis. He died at the age of 89. He was the youngest of six children born to Thomas and Marie Ryan, none of whom are surviving. He was also preceded in death by his wife of sixty-four years, Yvonne (Winkler) Ryan. He is survived by five children: Geoff (Robin) Ryan, Debbie Andrus, Valerie (Brian) MacKay, Jill (Bryan) Lusher, and Matt (Mandy) Ryan; eleven grandchildren: Brooke (Keith) Ryan-Fuller, Kelsey (Mike) Bendokaitis, Geoffrey Ryan, Sarah Andrus, Dustin Andrus, Haley MacKay, Hunter MacKay, Julie (Danny) Beck, Hannah Webb, Silas Ryan, and Gretel Ryan; three great-grandchildren, Wiley Lusher, Ellis "Blue" Beck, and Cosmo Bendokaitis; a host of nephews, nieces, and friends.
He practiced law in Marion, Indiana, for over fifty years. He graduated from Tech High School in 1948, Butler University in 1953, and I.U. School of Law in Bloomington in 1958. He served two years in the USMCR and as a corporal in the U.S. Army during the Korean War period. He also served as a Superior Court Judge in Grant County and as a member of the Marion School Board. He was a member and former Trustee of the First Baptist Church of Marion. He was also a member of Post 10 of the American Legion and served as a Judge Advocate of the Indiana Department of the American Legion, Voiture 875 of La Societe des 40 & 8 and the Marion Even Lions Club. Pat was a Democrat.
