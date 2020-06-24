Patricia Ruth Harrison, 75, of Marion, went to be with the Lord in her home at 4:05 am on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was born in Harlingen, Texas, on Friday, July 7, 1944, to Floyd and Ada (Fauver) Smith. On June 29, 1962, she married Donald Harrison, and he preceded her in death.
Patricia was a pastor's wife and was very devoted in the ministry with her late husband. Her life was all about spending time with and having a good time with her children and grandchildren when they were younger. She loved to sing and play the piano, with her favorite song being "Precious Memories". In her children’s younger years, there were wonderful memories of all of them gathering around the piano and singing together. Patricia also enjoyed swimming, reading, and writing, as well as enjoying the outdoors and taking in God’s creation.
She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Stacey Harrison of Marion and Kimberly (Jason) Ashley of Queen Creek, AZ; sons, Timothy (Kristen) Harrison of Gilbert, AZ, and Ronald (Diana) Harrison of Phoenix, AZ; grandsons, Michael (fianceé, Brandie Hernandez) Harrison of Gilbert, AZ, Jacob Harrison of Phoenix, AZ, and Samuel Holland of Phoenix, AZ; granddaughters, Jenna (Nathan) Topitzhofer of Prescott, AZ, and Sofia Holland of Phoenix, AZ; great-granddaughter, Lillian Grace Topitzhofer of Prescott, AZ; brother, Carl (Nancy) Smith of Wrightwood, CA; and sister, Kathleen Stowe of San Diego, CA.
Also preceding her in death were her parents and her brother, Ricky Smith.
At Patricia's request, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
