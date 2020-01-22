Patricia “Patty” L. Suite, 89, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Born May 9, 1930 to Howard L. and Mary Kathryn (Wilson) Parkinson. She married Clyde E. Suite June 7, 1953 at Grace United Methodist Church. He precedes her in death, May 1, 1995.
Visitation 3-6 p.m. Service 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City. Private committal service Hartford City Cemetery Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Memorials: Have a Heart Fund at Grace United Methodist Church, 312 W. Washington St., Hartford City, IN 47348 or Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority. Online condolences: www.keplingerfuneralhome.com
