Patricia “Pat” Merckx, age 69, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, at Majestic Care of West Allen in Fort Wayne, IN. Patricia was born on October 19, 1950 to the late Jacob and Janet (Stogdill) Merckx.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 2:00pm at the Pavilion at Memorial Park, 1200 W Park Dr. Huntington, IN 46750.
Memorial contributions can be made out to Glancy-H. Brown & Son to cover funeral expenses.
Arrangements are being handled by Glancy - H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St. PO Box 366, Warren, IN
