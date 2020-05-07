Patricia “Pat” Ann Elliott, 83, of Marion, was with her family in North Carolina when she went to be with the Lord at 4:09 am on Monday, May 4, 2020. She was born in Marion on July 14, 1936, to Earle and Margaret (Berry) Sprayue. On January 28, 1952, she married Melvin “Mel” Lynn, and he preceded her in death on December 16, 2017.
Pat was a devoted homemaker and helped run the family farm with her husband. She served her Lord faithfully and attended Sweetser Wesleyan Church for several years. Sewing and crafting were some of her favorite hobbies. She liked painting, especially with her friends at the Senior Center in Marion. She also liked going to flea markets, with her favorite one located in Friendship, Indiana. More than anything, Pat was a loving, caring, and patient woman.
Pat was dedicated to her family, and she leaves behind her daughters, Lynnda (Arch) Johnson of Converse and Dyanna (Perry) Brewer of Marion; son, Robert (Debra) Elliott of Marion; grandsons, Matthew (Theresa) Johnson and Brian (Ashley) Brewer; granddaughters, Jennifer (Michael) McGuire, Crystal (late Doug) McIntire, and Sarah (Skylar) Warren; great-grandchildren, James, Rachel, Parker, Elizabeth, Sean, Riley, and Bryce; plus her church family and several friends.
In addition to her parents and loving husband of 65 years, Pat was preceded in death by her son, Richard Lynn Elliott; granddaughter, Angel Lynn Elliott; and brother, William Sprayue.
Due to current restrictions, there will be no public visitation or funeral service. The family will have a private funeral service followed by burial at Grant Memorial Park in Marion.
Arrangements are entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Riley Children’s Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St., Ste. 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
