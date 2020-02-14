Patricia Lynn Miller, 78, Marion, passed away at 11:13 pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at The York House in Marion. She was born in South Bend, Indiana, on Tuesday, October 28, 1941, to Morrison and Mildred (Tompkins) Markwith. She married Jackie Lee Miller and he preceded her in death on April 25, 2013.
Patricia graduated from James Whitcomb Riley High School and attended Ball State University where she earned her Master’s Degree in Education. She was a teacher for 33 years with Eastern Howard School Corporation in Greentown where she taught middle school English from 1964-1997. She was a member of New Life Fellowship Church. She was an editor at Marion College Journal for many years. She was a creative writer and enjoyed reading.
Along with her husband, Jackie, she was also preceded in death by her parents, Morrison Stephen and Mildred Florence Markwith.
There will be visitation from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel, 400 E. Main Street, Gas City, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Patricia’s life will begin at 2:00 pm with Pastor Paul McPherson officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The Well Food Pantry, PO Box 114, Jonesboro, IN, 46938.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
