Patricia Louise Moser, 90, of rural Bluffton, IN, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N Washington Street Geneva on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM and from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
A service to celebrate her life will be at Downing & Glancy Funeral Home 100 N Washington Street Geneva at 2:00 PM on Thursday, September 17, 2020 with Pastor Bob Miller officiating. Interment will follow in the Alberson Cemetery in rural Geneva.
