Patricia L. Donley, 73, Marion, passed away at 2:10 am on Monday, December 14, 2020. She was born in Marion on Thursday, May 1, 1947, to Lewis and Helen (Smith) Hipskind. She was married to Thomas Donley, who preceded her in death.
A funeral service to celebrate Patricia's life will take place at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Grant Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Pastor David Chinn will be officiating with burial following at Grant Memorial Park.
