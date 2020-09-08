Patricia Joan Kirkwood Gulley, 87, of LaFontaine, formerly of Marion, passed away at 2:30 pm on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at Rolling Meadows Health & Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Marion on April 15, 1933, to Russell and Lillian (Harris) Kirkwood. She married John R. “Dick” Gulley, who preceded her in death.
Patricia graduated from Fairmount High School and worked at RCA, retiring in 1980. She was a member of Grace Community Church. She volunteered for Amvets, where she was a color guard and helped with the dinners. Patricia was an excellent gardener and loved growing flowers. She loved traveling and had been to many places. Patricia was a wonderful and loving mother, and she cared for everyone in her life.
Survivors include her daughter, Cathy Pattison of Marion; son, Joe (Leah) Pattison of Brenham, TX; granddaughters, Lori Pattison and Trisha (John) Weed; grandson, Chad (Teala) Pattison; great-granddaughters, Allison, Ashley, and Shelby; great-grandson, Logan; and brother, Maurice (Janet) Kirkwood.
In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia was preceded in death by her brothers, Max F. (Shirley) Kirkwood and Harold Kirkwood.
Visitation is from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
A funeral service to celebrate Patricia’s life will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, September 11, 2020, at the funeral home. Rev. Mark Hummel will be officiating with burial following at Gardens of Memory.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
