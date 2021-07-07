Patricia J. Needler, 86, of rural Montpelier, IN, passed away at 12:31 AM on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Colonial Oaks Health & Rehabilitation Center in Marion, IN. She was born on Friday, June 21, 1935, in Blackford County, IN. She married Ralph Eugene Needler on Sunday, August 21, 1955 in the First United Methodist Church, Montpelier, IN. Patty was a 1953 graduate of Montpelier High School and was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church in Montpelier, where she was the organist for many years. After high school, she continued her education at the Indiana School of Business in Fort Wayne. She then worked at Blacktol Laboratory, Webb Furniture, and Pacesetter Bank. She was a member of the D.A.R., Tri Kappa, Upland Chapter #411 of the Eastern Star, and a lifetime member of the Blackford County Historical Society. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, canning, and genealogy.
She will be sadly missed by her 2 Sons - Phil (Susan) Needler, Williamston, MI., Bill (Laura) Needler, LaFontaine, IN., Grandchildren - Jay (Katie) Needler, Memphis, TN., Leslie (Josh) Weaver, Haslett, MI., Ross Needler, Madison Heights, MI., Colin (Kelly) Needler, Munster, IL., Devon (Erica Smith) Needler, Indianapolis, IN., Great Grandchildren - Jillian Needler, Quinn Needler, Natalie Weaver, Leah Weaver, Beckett Weaver, Elizabeth Needler, Katalina Smith, Brother - Arthur Wade (Nancy) Carnes, Jr., Celina, OH., Special Friend & Caretaker - Mattie Edwards.
