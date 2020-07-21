Patricia Ann Williamson, age 85 passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Converse.
Patricia was born March 3, 1935 in Roll, Indiana the daughter of the late Lawrence and Gail (Ferguson) Alexander. She married Victor A. Williamson in May 1960, and he preceded her in death on October 1, 2003.
Patricia was a radiology technician at Marion General Hospital for 30 years until her retirement. She loved to travel and had been to Germany, Holland, England and Scotland. She owned and bred several champion keeshonds and showed them for many years in the U.S. and Canada. Patricia was also an oil painter and loved to paint landscapes.
She was a board member of the Marion-Grant County Humane Society; was vice-president of the Marion Kennel Club; and was a member of the Keeshonds Club of Central States and the Keeshond Club of America; and a member of the D.A.R. (Daughter’s of American Revolution).
She is survived by a daughter, Kelly Sue Reynolds; a sister, Karen Bartel of Marion; two grandchildren, Amber Reynolds and Kylie Larimore; and one great-grandchild, Jase Franklin and one on the way.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Marion-Grant County Humane Society, 505 S. Miller Avenue, Marion, Indiana 46953.
Arrangements entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Road, Marion, Indiana.
Online condolences may be shared at www.ravenchoate.com
