Patricia Ann Smith, age 73, of Huntington, died at 11:48 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
There will be no visitation or funeral services.
Preferred memorials are to American Lung Association, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750.
Pat was born on August 30, 1946 in Fort Knox, Kentucky, the daughter of Ernest and Margrettha Coble. She married John S. Smith on August 23, 1969. Pat enjoyed mowing, playing games on the computer, and cooking for her family.
