Patricia Ann McCammon, age 81, of Hartford City, Indiana, passed away October 13, 2020. Her husband, Darrell, survives.
Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Oct 18th, in the Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City, with Rev. Lloyd Hall and Rev. Kevin Lex presiding. Burial will follow, in the Hartford City Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.