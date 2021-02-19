Patricia Ann Hirneise Okuly, age 92, was born on Oct. 29th, 1928.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. followed by the Rosary at 7 p.m.. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 860 Cherry St. Huntington, IN, with FR. Tony Steinacker officiating. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Huntington, IN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.