Patricia A. Stephenson, 85, Jonesboro, passed away at 5:35 am on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at IU Health University Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born in Gas City, Indiana, on Friday, August 9, 1935, to Hubert and Florence (James) Heath. On May 31, 1957, she married Fred W. Stephenson who preceded her in death.
Patricia graduated from Mississinewa High School and worked as a library clerk for 11 years with Westview Elementary and Mississinewa High School. She then worked as an administrative assistant for 15 years with Ball Corporation, retiring in March 1, 1995. She loved reading, playing cards, being outdoors, and being around the lake. She had a good sense of humor. She created “Brother’s and Sister’s Day” in the family and loved being involved with the gag gift Christmas exchange every year.
